This is what JJ’s Song Contest hit “Wasted Love” sounds like

I'm an ocean of love and you're scared of water

You don't want to go under, so you let me go under

I reach out my hand, but you watch me grow distant

Drift out to the sea and far away in an instant

You left me in the deep end

I'm drowning in my feelings

How do you not see that?

Now that you're gone

All I have is wasted love

This wasted love

Now that you're gone

Can't fill my heart with wasted love

This wasted love

When you let me go, I barely stayed afloat

I'm floating all alone

Still I'm holding on to the hope

Now that you're gone

All I have is wasted love

This wasted love

Now that you're gone

Can't fill my heart with wasted love

This wasted love

Wasted love

This wasted love

Wasted, wasted, wasted, wasted, wasted

Wasted, wasted, wasted, wasted, love

Wasted love