Half a million women at risk of poverty in Austria
Low wages, low pensions and unpaid childcare - more than half a million women in Austria are at risk of poverty due to social inequality. "Something urgently needs to change," demands Doris Schmidauer, wife of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, among others.
When Mrs. I lost her apartment from one day to the next four years ago, she sought help from Caritas. Just one week later, she was able to move into her "doll's room", as she called her new home. 60 percent of people who turn to Caritas because of poverty are female, Caritas pointed out at a press conference on Wednesday.
"Something has to change"
565,000 women in Austria are at risk of poverty, around 143,000 are severely affected by poverty. The multiple crises have further exacerbated the situation in Austria, especially for women. "It is obvious that something urgently needs to change," said Doris Schmidauer, wife of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. "This issue has been with us for many, many years."
Care work - briefly explained:
- Definition: Unpaid or poorly paid care and nursing work.
- Activities: Childcare, elderly care, household work, emotional support.
- Who does it? Mainly women ("gender care gap").
- Problem: Low recognition, poor pay, high workload.
- Solution: Fair distribution, better pay, state support.
Women are even more exposed to the burden than in previous years. "Women's poverty is not an individual fate, it is the result of deep-rooted social inequality," says Schmidauer. The majority of unpaid care work - household, childcare or nursing - is carried out by women.
In terms of the average pension, women receive 920 euros less. It is our joint responsibility to correct this inequality.
Doris Anzengruber, Leiterin der Caritas Sozialberatungsstelle in Wien
"Women's salaries and pensions are usually lower and are often not enough to cover the necessities of life," said Doris Anzengruber, head of the Caritas social counseling center in Vienna. "Poverty can affect anyone." The crises of recent years have exacerbated the situation for those who already had a hard time, especially single parents and minimum pensioners.
"Women receive 920 euros less in the average pension," Schmidauer also pointed out. "It is our joint responsibility to correct this inequality," the political scientist appealed to the new government on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.
Using the emergency number to find a new home
Ms I. had to vacate her 80 square meter apartment in an old building in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus within 14 days because she was subletting and the tenant had died. She could no longer afford the new rent and, above all, the deposit. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she no longer had a place to stay. "The world was gone for once," she remembers. However, an employee of the employment service provided her with emergency numbers and Ms I. had the courage to ask for help.
She was temporarily placed in a shelter run by Vienna's homelessness service, which offered a place to stay for a short time. "It was October 31, 2021, a Sunday, I'll never forget it," said Ms I. "On Monday I got the call from Caritas saying they had an apartment for me." A week later, she moved into her new 27-square-metre home, "which I still have today, which I love. I'm still so happy, this is my doll's room." Caritas provided her with the essentials - toiletries, bed linen and towels.
Most of our clients have experienced violent relationships. This violence often triggers or exacerbates mental illness, which makes it difficult for the women to keep their homes in addition to their financial problems.
Claudia Röder, Leiterin des Frauen*Wohnzentrums der Caritas in Wien-Leopoldstadt
Scarred by a violent past
"Women who come to us often have a long ordeal behind them," said Claudia Röder, head of the Caritas Women's*Housing Center in Leopoldstadt. "Most of our clients have experienced violent relationships. This violence often triggers or exacerbates mental illness, which makes it difficult for the women to keep their homes in addition to their financial problems."
The Women's*Living Center and the adjoining Women's*Living Room day center provide support for the various problem situations. "We accept women as they are. Most of them stay with us for the long term, while some manage to stabilize and move into a mobile-assisted apartment," says Röder. There are also three crisis beds available, which offer a quick and unbureaucratic place to stay overnight. "It's very rare that one remains empty," said Röder.
In Vienna, hundreds of women currently find a roof over their heads in the various shelters and emergency accommodation. Women receive support in financial emergencies at the social counseling centers, for example. "In order to be able to help women in need quickly and easily, we urgently need donations," said Anzengruber. The organization is therefore looking for sponsors. For 25 euros, a woman in need gets a safe place to sleep, for 50 euros, mothers and their children get a full shopping basket.
