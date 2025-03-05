Half a million women at risk of poverty in Austria

Using the emergency number to find a new home

Ms I. had to vacate her 80 square meter apartment in an old building in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus within 14 days because she was subletting and the tenant had died. She could no longer afford the new rent and, above all, the deposit. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she no longer had a place to stay. "The world was gone for once," she remembers. However, an employee of the employment service provided her with emergency numbers and Ms I. had the courage to ask for help.