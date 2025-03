Start the spring with a brisk running pace

On your marks, get set, go!

The starting shot will be fired on Sunday, March 9, in Mödling. Further stops until June are Leopoldsdorf, Laxenburg, Sooß, Traiskirchen, Leobersdorf, Berndorf, Bad Fischau-Brunn, Wiener Neustadt, Tattendorf, Baden and even the SCS. The Thermentrophy includes challenging but also curious routes. The SCS run, for example, leads through the middle of the country's largest shopping center, while the landmark of the Leobersdorf bridge run is - nomen es omen - eight bridges that are crossed. The Sunset-Rund in Berndorf takes you towards the sunset, while the Laxenburger Schlossparklauf offers a romantic setting.