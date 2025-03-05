Nasty stalking incident
“Couldn’t see the ball for the tears”
Tennis star Emma Raducanu has spoken for the first time about the stalking incident at the tournament in Dubai in mid-February. She "literally couldn't see the ball because of the tears and I could hardly breathe", said the Brit in the run-up to the Indian Wells tournament.
Since the incident, she has been more vigilant and has increased security measures. In Dubai, a man had made the 2021 US Open winner cry during her match against Czech Karolína Muchová.
One day before the match, he approached Raducanu near the players' hotel, handed her a letter and took a photo with the 22-year-old. She had reported this to her own team, but they only passed the information on to the WTA and the tournament organization the next day. Additional security precautions could not be taken in the short time available. The man had previously followed her to the tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha.
Raducanu hides behind the umpire's chair
Raducanu hid behind the umpire's chair during the match. The man was banned from the stands. The referees and Muchová took care of Raducanu, who continued to play and lost the match. The police in Dubai later arrested the man. He had signed a formal undertaking to distance himself from Raducanu. He was banned from future tournaments. The athlete dropped the charges against him.
In 2022, a man was sentenced to community service without pay for stalking Raducanu and was also banned from contact for five years. There was no further information about the identity of the man who was barred in Dubai.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.