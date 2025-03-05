Plain language from the Kremlin
Medvedev wants “maximum defeat for Ukraine”
Dmitry Medvedev spoke plainly in Moscow on Wednesday regarding the hopes for peace in Ukraine. According to the Russian ex-president, the Kremlin's main goal in the war of aggression against the neighboring country remains its "maximum defeat".
"Russia is advancing. The enemy is resisting and has not yet been defeated," said the Vice-Chairman of the National Security Council in Moscow on Wednesday. "Inflicting maximum defeat on the enemy on the ground remains our main task today."
Medvedev, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest confidants, expects the US to resume military aid to Ukraine, which was suspended on Monday, as soon as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signs an agreement with the US to mine minerals in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman praises Zelenskyi
Almost at the same time, the Russian leadership praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's willingness to negotiate. This should be seen as positive, said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to a corresponding letter from Zelenskyi to US President Donald Trump, which became public on Tuesday.
However, it is unclear how this should work, as Ukraine is legally prohibited from negotiating with Russia, Peskov adds. He was referring to a decree issued by Zelensky in 2022, which ruled out negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Paris wants to relaunch the Kiev-Washington link
Meanwhile, the French government says it is working to restore relations between the USA and Ukraine in order to achieve lasting and stable peace. "We have proposed a ceasefire," says government spokeswoman Sophie Primas. "This is being examined as part of the negotiations with the US. France and Europe are trying to re-establish the link between the United States and Ukraine."
According to President Emmanuel Macron, France and the UK have proposed a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for one month. According to the French President, this is part of European diplomatic efforts to strengthen Western support for Ukraine.
This was preceded by a scandal in the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the one hand and US President Donald Trump and his Vice President James Vance on the other. The USA has also suspended military aid for Ukraine.
Dictator of Belarus sees himself as a messenger of peace
Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, also a close ally of Putin, put himself forward as the host of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday. In an interview, he invited US President Trump, Zelenskyi and Putin to talks in Minsk. "We will sit down and calmly come to an agreement. If you want to reach an agreement," said Lukashenko.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
