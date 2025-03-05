Risk of electric shock!
IKEA recalls LED fairy lights and lamp
The retail giant IKEA is recalling LED fairy lights and an LED lamp for outdoor use with a non-compliant plug from the LEDLJUS, SOMMARLÅNKE, STRÅLA and SVARTRÅ product families.
Due to a manufacturing error, the plug of some LED fairy lights and one LED lamp does not comply with the relevant safety standard, posing a risk of electric shock.
The affected products (see below) can be identified by the name of the LED driver, the date stamp of the LED driver and the name of the plug.
List of recalled IKEA products:
- LEDLJUS fairy lights, outdoor LED, black, 24 lights
- SOMMARLÅNKE LED floor lamp for outdoors, 100cm, beige
- SOMMARLÅNKE LED fairy lights for outdoors, colorful, 12 bulbs
- STRÅLA LED fairy lights for outdoors, flashing, gold, 24 lights
- STRÅLA LED outdoor light curtain, star, 48 lights
- SVARTRÅ LED outdoor light chain, black, 12 lights
Affected LED driver: ICPSH24-2-IL-1 Affected date stamps of LED driver ICPSH24-2-IL-1 (YYWW): 2138, 2141, 2148, 2209, 2215, 2224, 2231, 2236, 2320, 2326, 2332, 2336, 2347, 2409, 2413, 2421, 2423, 2424, 2426, 2434, 2437 Affected plug: SYK-02F
Products with other LED drivers, other date stamps or a different connector are not affected by this recall.
A statement reads: "(It has) come to our attention that a specific plug used for the above products does not meet the relevant safety standards for limiting water ingress due to a manufacturing defect. Therefore, all IKEA LED fairy lights and one outdoor LED lamp containing the affected plug are being recalled."
Affected products can be returned to any IKEA store to receive a replacement product or a full refund. Proof of purchase (invoice) is not required.
