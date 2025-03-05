Mixed feelings
“Would also have been my best result if…”
In the second Kvitfjell downhill, Magdalena Egger recently achieved her best World Cup result to date with 18th place. However, the 24-year-old from Lech has mixed feelings about the race - she was still in fourth place at the second intermediate time and was only five hundredths behind first-time winner Emma Aicher at the last timing before the finish.
"Of course I'm happy about 18th place in the downhill in Kvitfjell. But it would still have been my best World Cup result if I hadn't made that mistake in the Tommy Moe bend," smiled Magdalena Egger, slightly pained.
A mistake that had even cost her a possible place in the top 10, she was still in ninth place at the last intermediate time, just 0.05 seconds behind the eventual winner Emma Aicher. "I really noticed how it dragged on to the finish because I just didn't have the speed. From that point of view, I almost couldn't believe that I still managed to finish 18th. Of course, more would have been possible. But at some point I'll make it to the finish."
Now the Streif awaits Egger and Co.
Perhaps as early as this weekend: That's when "Mäggy" - just like Michelle Niederwieser, who didn't score any points in Kvitfjell - will be back in the European Cup. Like Angelina Salzgeber, junior runner-up Leonie Zegg and Victoria Oliver, who decided against competing in the slalom at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio (It) and is instead doing super-G training, she will be tackling two super-Gs on the Kitzbühel Streif. "It sounds cool that we're racing there. Let's see how it turns out," the 24-year-old from Lech remains cool.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.