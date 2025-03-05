“Would also have been my best result if…”

Now the Streif awaits Egger and Co.

Perhaps as early as this weekend: That's when "Mäggy" - just like Michelle Niederwieser, who didn't score any points in Kvitfjell - will be back in the European Cup. Like Angelina Salzgeber, junior runner-up Leonie Zegg and Victoria Oliver, who decided against competing in the slalom at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio (It) and is instead doing super-G training, she will be tackling two super-Gs on the Kitzbühel Streif. "It sounds cool that we're racing there. Let's see how it turns out," the 24-year-old from Lech remains cool.