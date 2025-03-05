Penking impotent
Taiwan under pressure: Xi speaks openly of violence
China has increased the pressure on Taiwan and warned against outside interference. "We will resolutely advance the cause of China's reunification," said Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday in his annual work report to parliament as part of the National People's Congress (NPC).
The military budget is also set to grow significantly, by 7.2 percent to around 1.78 trillion yuan (approximately 231 billion euros). The military budget had already grown by the same amount in the previous year. China has the second largest military budget in the world after the USA.
Since taking office in 2013, President Xi Jinping has been pushing ahead with a comprehensive modernization of the People's Liberation Army. The aim is to create a "world-class army" by 2049. At the same time, Beijing emphasizes that it is not pursuing any aggressive intentions, but merely investing in the protection of its own sovereignty.
Taiwan to be annexed
The increase in the military budget comes against the backdrop of numerous conflicts and tensions, particularly around Taiwan. The island with around 23 million inhabitants is regarded by China as a separate territory, although it has an independent democratic government.
Xi Jinping has repeatedly made it clear that he does not want to postpone unification indefinitely - by force if necessary. Beijing recently increased military pressure on Taiwan with extensive naval maneuvers. Chinese fighter jets are also repeatedly entering the Taiwanese airspace surveillance zone.
Experts do not expect any major surprises
The government left its target for this year's economic growth at around five percent despite rising US tariffs. It is also aiming for a budget deficit of four percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, compared to three percent in the previous year, according to a government document for the NPC. The document also announced measures to boost sluggish consumption.
This year, the annual meeting of the unelected parliament with its approximately 3,000 delegates will last seven days. After the opening, the delegates will discuss further work reports in the coming days, which will be voted on on the last day of the meeting. High-ranking ministers are expected to attend press conferences on topics such as Chinese diplomacy. Experts do not expect any major surprises at this year's NPC.
