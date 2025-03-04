Bulls win in Hungary
Heart, fight and Kosmachuk with the golden goal
The Ice Bulls put up a strong fight in the second quarter-final game in the Ice Hockey League in Hungary and won 1:0, giving the David crew a 2:0 lead in the series (best of seven).
First a dangerous shot was blocked, then a puck was painfully maneuvered out of the danger zone in front of goalie Tolvanen: Defender Lewington represented the heart and commitment with which the Ice Bulls performed in the Alba Arena against the desperately charging Hungarians. And in the end, thanks to Kosmachuk's golden goal, they won their second quarter-final duel 1:0.
Well deserved, as the champions had gained more of the play as the game progressed and had the better chances. Nevertheless, it was a power play and 28 minutes of patience for the visitors. Before Kosmachuk drove into the attacking third on the left and scored precisely into the far corner.
"We handled the opening period well, kept our opponents well away from our goal, plus the perfect shot to make it 1:0," said coach Oliver David. "Because we now also have a 2-0 lead in the series."
Graz can also be happy about that: The 99ers defeated Linz 3:2 at home in the second overtime, from which three against three is played (except series decider). Villach (4:3 n. V. against Bozen) and Pustertal (3:0 against KAC) equalized in their duels on home ice.
Zell's Polar Bears pick first today, Wednesday, in the Alps Hockey League pick (9.30). Quarter-final opponents on offer: Cortina, Wipptal Broncos, Meran and Bregenzerwald.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
