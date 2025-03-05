Erasmus
Europe is open to you for internships abroad
The Erasmus project has been around for many years, including at the Pannoneum. It provides funding for pupils who want to complete a work placement in another European country. But teachers can now also learn abroad.
The Erasmus project has been around for many years, including at the school in Neusiedl am See. This provides funding for pupils who want to complete their work placement in another European country. While only three pupils took advantage of this offer last year, this year there will be 20. "We hope that we will receive approval from the National Agency for all of them and that all of the students will then start their internship," explain Andrè Thaler and Marvin Kolovitsch - the two teachers responsible for Erasmus at the Pannoneum. They actively approach the pupils and explain to them the benefits of taking part in the project. Kolovitsch speaks from experience, having been an Erasmus student himself. "You come home a different person because you're much more independent, you've got to know other countries, other customs.
Incidentally, this is also something that always looks very good on your CV," explains the teacher. And adds: "Students have to do the compulsory internship in one way or another. However, we want them to jump into the Mediterranean rather than Lake Neusiedl after a day of practical training. That they don't grab a coffee at McDonalds before work, but in a small, romantic café in Dublin and that they don't go shopping in the outlet center during the break, but stroll along La Rambla. I'm passionate about this program and think it's just great. And I think every student who has the opportunity should take advantage of it."
Only positive feedback
Three girls who attend the Pannoneum and have already made the most of their opportunity agree with him. Yara Lentsch from Jois spent three months doing an internship in Spain. She worked at the "Dreams Jardín Tropical Resort & Spa on the exclusive Costa Adeje on Tenerife. Communication was difficult at first, but now she has a much better command of Spanish and English. Getting to know people from all over the world and working with them was her favorite part of the job. "It was stressful because we always had a lot to do, but it also had a bit of a vacation feeling. On days off, I went to the beach with my colleagues or once to a volcano because we wanted to look at shooting stars." Her conclusion: brilliant, indispensable. "I would do it again in a heartbeat. And in the same hotel again."
Rabia Orkus and Johanna Meixner describe their internship abroad in a similar way. The two spent two months working in service at the Novotel hotel in Munich.
The European Championships were taking place during their working stay. "There were people from all over the world, some of whom we watched soccer with when we had time off. It was just great. Work, of course, but also something completely different because we weren't at home." The two would also take up the offer again.
Offer now also available for teachers
Incidentally, there is also an Erasmus project for teachers, which sends them to other countries to get to know foreign schools and teaching methods. "It's about teaching in English, which we now also offer in some subjects," says Thaler. Thaler and Kolovitsch are also currently working on another project: they want to send groups of pupils abroad and bring foreign young people to the Pannoneum in exchange. This fall, teachers from Gran Canaria will be visiting us and in spring we want to travel to Spain to get to know companies there that we can then recommend to our students."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.