Europe is open to you for internships abroad

Only positive feedback

Three girls who attend the Pannoneum and have already made the most of their opportunity agree with him. Yara Lentsch from Jois spent three months doing an internship in Spain. She worked at the "Dreams Jardín Tropical Resort & Spa on the exclusive Costa Adeje on Tenerife. Communication was difficult at first, but now she has a much better command of Spanish and English. Getting to know people from all over the world and working with them was her favorite part of the job. "It was stressful because we always had a lot to do, but it also had a bit of a vacation feeling. On days off, I went to the beach with my colleagues or once to a volcano because we wanted to look at shooting stars." Her conclusion: brilliant, indispensable. "I would do it again in a heartbeat. And in the same hotel again."