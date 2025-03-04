14-year-old convicted of attempted murder in Lower Austria

"He almost had tears in his eyes"

The brutality was captured on video. "We all had a drink," admits the teenager. Together with his friends (20 and 29), the aggression got worse and worse. The eldest tried to defend the boy on the first day of the trial in court in Krems: "He just stood by and almost had tears in his eyes. You could tell it was too much for him." - "But you don't notice any of that on the video. You can't hear any tears in his voice either," the judge interrupts him.