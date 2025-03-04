On krone.tv
Coalition on asylum, themselves and chocolate bananas
Chancellor Christian Stocker, Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in an interview with krone.tv and PULS 24. They were demonstratively cooperative "despite all their differences".
The government trio visited the Federal Chancellery on Tuesday for an interview with PULS 24 and krone.tv. Neo-Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger answered questions from Corinna Milborn and Rainer Nowak. There was a lot to talk about.
Austria is in the midst of a recession. And the foreign policy situation (USA/Russia/Middle East) is also preoccupying the newly formed three-party coalition. Tenor: they want to work together constructively. And - it will be a tough few years. Especially the next two in order to prevent an EU deficit procedure. Up to eight billion euros need to be saved this year alone.
New Foreign Minister: "I don't have much of a grace period"
There are major challenges, both in terms of economic policy and internationally, said the Chancellor, emphasizing that he would continue to support Ukraine with all his strength.
Meinl-Reisinger is now Foreign Minister. She thanked her predecessor Alexander Schallenberg for the cordial handover of his professional portfolio. She is aware of the heavy burden. "I have little grace period. There are concerns that the war will spread. Europe must stand on its own two feet. It needs a cool head." All three would like to see a strong, united Europe.
Babler emphasized the red signature in the government program. "It was important to us to reduce inflation. Housing will become cheaper. We have taken the first step with energy." Pure liberal doctrine would have other approaches, Meinl-Reisinger said. But it was a good compromise on the most urgent issues.
One of them: pensions. They are the biggest chunk of billions. The NEOS and ÖVP are in favor of adjusting pensions to the statutory retirement age, while the SPÖ wants to "keep people healthy and in work for longer." The topic remains hot. Particularly as left-wing Markus Marterbauer (AK economist) is the Finance Minister.
"I learned that we got to know each other better"
On the subject of asylum, Stocker emphasized the need to suspend family reunification, while Meinl-Reisinger supported more investment in language support.
What have we learned about each other in all the negotiations? Meinl-Reisinger: "Persistence. And that I have more of a penchant for chocolate bananas than the others." Babler: "Despite different approaches, we developed a common trait." Stocker: "I learned that we got to know each other better. And that we showed the ability to compromise despite all the emotionality."
