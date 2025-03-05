Operator or the end?
Summer toboggan run actually faces demolition
Last chance for the Luisenhöhe (Upper Austria): If no new operator is found by April 4, the once popular excursion destination is threatened with the final end - including the demolition of the multi-million euro facility. This would not only mean the disappearance of a tourist attraction, but also a piece of local history.
The mountain and summer toboggan run in Haag am Hausruck was once a real crowd-puller - but now the million-dollar excursion gem, which has been at a standstill since January 2020, is facing its final demise.
Looking back: In 2020, Erlebnisberg Luisenhöhe GmbH slipped into insolvency with a loss of around 260,000 euros - the market town of Haag am Hausruck saved the town's landmark and bought the facility. However, the pandemic, unclear prospects and the complicated requirements of cable car operation have caused the project to falter further and further.
The final end looms
Now the situation is coming to a dramatic head: if an operator is not found within a very short space of time, the cable car could be completely demolished and the once legendary summer tobogganing on the Luisenhöhe could come to an end.
Loss of attraction would be fatal
Simply tearing down a functioning facility worth three million euros? Experts, tourism experts and locals agree: summer tobogganing on the Luisenhöhe is part of Haag - and it would be fatal to lose this attraction. The unique location, one million people in the catchment area and modern technology actually offer perfect conditions.
Municipality launches last desperate attempt
But without a new operator to provide the staff and meet the required safety standards, the Luisenhöhe will soon be history. VP local manager Konrad Binder is now launching one last desperate appeal: "Interested parties still have until April 4 to apply to operate the facilities."
