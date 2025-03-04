How sheep’s wool is becoming a “soil miracle cure”

In combination with a water-storing granulate, the researchers in the "HydroSheepBoost" project are now working with two companies to develop a new product that optimally supplies soils with nutrients and significantly increases their water storage capacity. The microbiome in untreated sheep's wool, which can promote soil organisms, plays a key role in this. "Among other things, our role is to investigate how we can preserve the wool microorganisms in the production process and bring them into the soil," explains project manager Samuel Bickel from Graz University of Technology.