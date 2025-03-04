Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

TU Graz researches

How sheep’s wool is becoming a “soil miracle cure”

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 19:00

Currently often just waste, new wool could improve soils in the future and allow plants to thrive even in dry conditions. What contribution Graz researchers are making to this visionary project. 

0 Kommentare

The winter of 2024/25 was one of the driest on record in Austria - Styria also received more than half less precipitation than usual.

Increasing and more intense periods of drought are also causing problems for our soils and therefore especially for agriculture and forestry. Sheep's wool can be a helpful and previously neglected resource for overcoming this problem, as a current research project by the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna and Graz University of Technology aims to show.

Valuable "waste product"
 "Research is being carried out into a fertilizer that can ensure both water and nutrient supply over a long period of time, even during drought," explains consortium leader Robert Graimann. Sheep's wool has been used as a garden fertilizer for centuries, and even though sheep's wool pellets are back in fashion, much of the wool still ends up as a waste product.

Zitat Icon

We are investigating exactly which microorganisms sheep's wool contains and how it can be optimally introduced into the soil.

Samuel Bickel, Forscher an der TU Graz

In combination with a water-storing granulate, the researchers in the "HydroSheepBoost" project are now working with two companies to develop a new product that optimally supplies soils with nutrients and significantly increases their water storage capacity. The microbiome in untreated sheep's wool, which can promote soil organisms, plays a key role in this. "Among other things, our role is to investigate how we can preserve the wool microorganisms in the production process and bring them into the soil," explains project manager Samuel Bickel from Graz University of Technology. 

The "HydroSheepBoost" project and other exciting climate topics will be presented on March 28 at the event "When the climate changes our lives" at Schloss Kapfenstein. Info: schloss-kapfenstein.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf