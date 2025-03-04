Packaged like jewelry
Luxury strawberry for 18 euros goes viral on TikTok
Influencers are now promoting Japanese strawberries on social media. At 18 euros a piece, they can easily compete with Dubai chocolates in terms of price. Model Heidi Klum posted a video showing the luxury strawberry wrapped like a piece of jewelry.
She had to wait four days for the piece of fruit as it was "totally sold out", Klum said in the video on TikTok. The strawberry also tastes like one. So-called Japanese strawberries are currently trending on social media. Influencers tell their audience whether they are worth buying. Opinions are mixed. One influencer, for example, says that other strawberries taste just as good without costing 18 euros.
The luxury fruit comes from Los Angeles and is sold in the Erewhon chain of stores, for example - for 19 US dollars or the equivalent of 18 euros each.
Elaborate growing conditions
The high price is justified by the elaborate growing conditions: The Tochiaka variety needs artificial light, a precisely regulated oxygen content and humidity. The greenhouses in which the strawberries are grown are shielded. As with Dubai chocolate, the fruit is always sold out. Seeds for a white variety of Japanese strawberries are therefore also on offer.
Incidentally, the current social media trend is not new. Around ten years ago, specialty strawberries were offered by the Japanese company Ichigo Company Sweets Lab. At that time, they still cost 7.35 euros each if buyers ordered online.
