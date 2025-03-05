“Hamlet” in the frenzy of role reversal

A veritable avalanche of texts that Bernardin has to master during the fast-paced 90-minute performance: "The play is deep in my head," says Bernardin. "But I always talk through the various monologues as an exercise on the way to the shops or at the gym and then mumble to myself, so I'm sure some people think I'm crazy," laughs the 47-year-old Viennese, who is currently also touring Austria with the cabaret program "Bis einer weint", which he is performing together with Bernhard Murg.