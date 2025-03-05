Stefano Bernardin
“Hamlet” in the frenzy of role reversal
Actor, musician and cabaret artist Stefano Bernardin literally rocks Vienna's Theater Akzent as Hamlet in a unique "one-man show"!
William Shakespeare's drama about Prince Hamlet is over 420 years old "and it has lost nothing, absolutely nothing of its topicality", says Stefano Bernardin in an interview with Krone, referring to unscrupulous power games such as those recently witnessed live in the Oval Office. Bernardin once turned the play into a one-man show and once again slips into a total of nine roles at the same time in this remarkable production at Vienna's Theater Akzent - from the Danish prince to his mother Gertrude, Uncle Claudius, the ghost of the murdered king and Hamlet's deceitful friends Rosenkranz and Güldenstern.
A veritable avalanche of texts that Bernardin has to master during the fast-paced 90-minute performance: "The play is deep in my head," says Bernardin. "But I always talk through the various monologues as an exercise on the way to the shops or at the gym and then mumble to myself, so I'm sure some people think I'm crazy," laughs the 47-year-old Viennese, who is currently also touring Austria with the cabaret program "Bis einer weint", which he is performing together with Bernhard Murg.
There are also plenty of laughs in his "Hamlet", for example when Bernardin, as the king, greets late arrivals with "sit and stay" - and as he takes the term "one-man show" very seriously, he also provides musically entertaining interludes himself, picks up the guitar, sings and impresses with a furious drum solo.
The solo Hamlet will stay with him for a long time to come - "because," says Bernardin, "there's something rotten in the state of Denmark and Denmark is everywhere!"
