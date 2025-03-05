Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stefano Bernardin

“Hamlet” in the frenzy of role reversal

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 06:00

Actor, musician and cabaret artist Stefano Bernardin literally rocks Vienna's Theater Akzent as Hamlet in a unique "one-man show"!

0 Kommentare

William Shakespeare's drama about Prince Hamlet is over 420 years old "and it has lost nothing, absolutely nothing of its topicality", says Stefano Bernardin in an interview with Krone, referring to unscrupulous power games such as those recently witnessed live in the Oval Office. Bernardin once turned the play into a one-man show and once again slips into a total of nine roles at the same time in this remarkable production at Vienna's Theater Akzent - from the Danish prince to his mother Gertrude, Uncle Claudius, the ghost of the murdered king and Hamlet's deceitful friends Rosenkranz and Güldenstern.

Multi-talented Stefano Bernardin also takes up the guitar in "Hamlet" (Bild: Karl Satzinger)
Multi-talented Stefano Bernardin also takes up the guitar in "Hamlet"
(Bild: Karl Satzinger)
Off to battle as the Danish prince (Bild: Karl Satzinger)
Off to battle as the Danish prince
(Bild: Karl Satzinger)
Bernardin plays a total of nine roles in this one-man show (Bild: Karl Satzinger)
Bernardin plays a total of nine roles in this one-man show
(Bild: Karl Satzinger)

A veritable avalanche of texts that Bernardin has to master during the fast-paced 90-minute performance: "The play is deep in my head," says Bernardin. "But I always talk through the various monologues as an exercise on the way to the shops or at the gym and then mumble to myself, so I'm sure some people think I'm crazy," laughs the 47-year-old Viennese, who is currently also touring Austria with the cabaret program "Bis einer weint", which he is performing together with Bernhard Murg.

Stefano Bernardin at Theater Akzent (Bild: Satzinger Karl)
Stefano Bernardin at Theater Akzent
(Bild: Satzinger Karl)
Impressive: Bernardin's drum solo (Bild: Satzinger Karl)
Impressive: Bernardin's drum solo
(Bild: Satzinger Karl)
To be or not to be. . . Stefano Bernardin as Hamlet (Bild: Satzinger Karl)
To be or not to be. . . Stefano Bernardin as Hamlet
(Bild: Satzinger Karl)

There are also plenty of laughs in his "Hamlet", for example when Bernardin, as the king, greets late arrivals with "sit and stay" - and as he takes the term "one-man show" very seriously, he also provides musically entertaining interludes himself, picks up the guitar, sings and impresses with a furious drum solo.

Stefano Bernardin live

"Hamlet - One Man Show"

When: Thursday, March 13, 7.30 pm

Where: Theater Akzent; 1040, Theresianumgasse 18

Info & tickets: www.akzent.at, 01/501 65-13306

Cabaret "Until someone cries"

8. 3. Vienna, Kabarett Simpl, 4 and 8 pm

10. 3. Lambach

23. 3. Traun

28. 4. Leibnitz

29. 4. Knittelfeld

all dates: www.bernhardmurg.com

The solo Hamlet will stay with him for a long time to come - "because," says Bernardin, "there's something rotten in the state of Denmark and Denmark is everywhere!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Weinberger
Stefan Weinberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf