Restructuring proceedings
Popular restaurant slipped into bankruptcy
A restaurateur in St. Florian wanted to delight his guests with what he described as a unique concept that promised a culinary journey with delicious spices from all over the world. He opened the "Speiserberg" in December 2023. Now, at his own request, restructuring proceedings without self-administration have been opened for Noah Gmbh, which operates the restaurant, at Steyr Regional Court.
According to the debtor, the reasons for filing for insolvency are a lack of staff and the restaurant's irregular capacity utilization. Around 30 creditors and two employees are affected by the proceedings, with liabilities amounting to around EUR 171,000.
Quota to be generated as part of the continuation of the business
The aim is to restructure the company and offer its creditors a restructuring plan quota of 20%, payable within two years of the restructuring plan being accepted, which is the minimum quota required. The quota is to be generated through the continued operation of the restaurant and, if necessary, through investments from third parties. "KSV1870 will work to improve the offered quota, at least with regard to earlier payments of the restructuring plan installments," says Alexander Meinschad from KSV1870, who represents the creditors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
