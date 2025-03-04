Popular restaurant slipped into bankruptcy

Quota to be generated as part of the continuation of the business

The aim is to restructure the company and offer its creditors a restructuring plan quota of 20%, payable within two years of the restructuring plan being accepted, which is the minimum quota required. The quota is to be generated through the continued operation of the restaurant and, if necessary, through investments from third parties. "KSV1870 will work to improve the offered quota, at least with regard to earlier payments of the restructuring plan installments," says Alexander Meinschad from KSV1870, who represents the creditors.