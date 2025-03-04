Before the World Winter Games
Hofburg ceremony: “Then I will do it courageously”
Federal President Alexander van der Bellen bid farewell to the Austrian athletes at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, which will take place in Italy from March 8 to 15, in the Hall of Mirrors of the Hofburg. Floorballer Michael Streicher said the Special Olympics oath: "I want to win. But if I can't win, then I will do it bravely."
Federal President Alexander van der Bellen solemnly declared: "I wish every single athlete the best of luck and success in their respective disciplines. Participation in the Special Olympics World Winter Games marks the end of a long journey - the athletes are here because they have shown talent, passion and dedication. And because parents, trainers and coaches have actively supported them along the way. I would like to congratulate everyone who has contributed to this great achievement."
Do your best and try to surpass yourself
"We will travel to Turin with great anticipation, but also with high expectations. It's not primarily about the medals, but about all the athletes giving their best and trying to surpass themselves. Then there will be enough precious metal for our team in the end," says President Laurenz Maresch optimistically.
Pauli Sandner had to cancel her participation in the World Games for health reasons; the Styrian would have competed in the alpine skiing events. Due to the short notice, it was not possible to nominate a replacement. This means that 39 athletes from all federal states will be demonstrating their sporting prowess from March 9.
Kick-off on March 8 in the Inalpi Arena in Turin
On March 8, the 12th World Winter Games for people with intellectual disabilities will kick off with the grand opening ceremony in the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The athletes and their coaches will then travel to the venues of Sestriere (Alpine skiing and snowshoeing), Pragelato (Nordic skiing) and Bardonecchia (dance sports). The speed skaters, figure skaters and floorballers will remain in Turin until the end of the Games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
