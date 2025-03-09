Apply
12,000 euros for “animal welfare heroes” in Lower Austria
Outstanding commitment to animals is honored: The province of Lower Austria is awarding the Animal Welfare Prize for the seventh time this year. Individuals, associations and educational institutions are invited to submit their innovative and sustainable projects. As usual, the "Krone" will chair the jury.
"Animal welfare work often takes place away from the public eye. With the Lower Austrian Animal Welfare Award, we want to honor those who fight for the welfare of animals with passion and commitment," emphasizes Animal Welfare Minister Susanne Rosenkranz.
Lower Austrian animal rights activists in front of the curtain
The Lower Austrian Animal Welfare Prize is being awarded for the seventh time this year. All Lower Austrians are cordially invited to submit their sustainable projects in the field of animal welfare.
The best projects will be honored with a total of 12,000 euros in prize money. First place is endowed with 6,000 euros. The focus is on initiatives that go beyond the minimum legal requirements and impress with particularly innovative, sustainable and species-appropriate forms of animal husbandry. In addition, the prize winners are given the opportunity to present their project to a broad public in a publication of the state ("Nature and Animal Protection Yearbook").
The following criteria are necessary for a successful application:
- Special commitment to animal welfare and role model effect
- Future prospects, originality, innovation and sustainability
- Particularly species-appropriate forms of animal husbandry, sustainable animal welfare that goes significantly beyond the minimum legal requirements
- The projects should not date back more than two years, be fully implemented and already show concrete success or impact
The applications received here by August 17, 2025 will be evaluated by an independent jury chaired by "Krone" animal welfare expert Maggie Entenfellner. The award ceremony will take place on October 2, 2025.
