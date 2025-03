Megastar Vonn trains at Red Bull Salzburg

"Can use facilities"

This was not the first time Vonn has trained at the facility in the north-west of the city of Salzburg. "She can use the facilities. There is good coordination with her and her team," the club said in response to an inquiry from Krone. Although the Athletes Performance Center in Thalgau is actually the first port of call for Red Bull athletes. But the skiing great, who celebrated her comeback in December, seems to particularly like it in Salzburg-Taxham.