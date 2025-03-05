AK-SERVICE-TIP
How do I get money back from the tax office?
Bernhard Koller from the Styrian Chamber of Labor, which also offers individual consultations as part of the tax savings days, knows how you can get tax money back from the state quickly and easily.
Every euro counts, as inflation continues to tear deep holes in household budgets. It is therefore important to use all reserves.
One good way to get money is to reclaim overpaid income tax from the state.
The employee tax assessment - often referred to as tax equalization - recalculates the wage tax for a year. This also allows economic burdens to be taken into account to reduce tax, such as the Family Bonus Plus for children, medical treatment, special eco-expenses allowance, commuting to and from work or professional expenses.
In most cases, this results in tax credits that are transferred directly to your own account.
At the AK tax savings days, which will take place in all Styrian districts until the beginning of April 2025, experts from the Chamber of Labor will help you apply for an employee tax assessment.
The AK consultation is worthwhile
This 20-minute consultation definitely pays off: On average, 650 euros in overpaid income tax is refunded, in individual cases the refund can amount to several thousand euros.
You can register for the tax savings days by calling 05 7799-2507.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.