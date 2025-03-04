Proportion of women at board level still very low

Women are still underrepresented in the boardrooms of domestic companies. The management of the largest companies will still be in the hands of men in 2025, according to the current "Frauen. Management. Report" published by the Chamber of Labor (AK). The situation is better on the supervisory boards of large and listed companies: Since the introduction of a binding 30 percent quota in 2018, the proportion of female supervisory bodies has risen from 22.4 to 38 percent.