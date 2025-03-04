21 products tested
Instant noodles contain too much salt and fat
They are quick to prepare and filling - we are talking about instant noodles. But they also contain too much fat, salt, flavour enhancers and stabilizers. This is shown by a test carried out by "Konsument" magazine. A third of the noodles tested are even "less satisfactory".
Konsument" magazine took a close look at instant noodles from well-known brands such as Maggi and Knorr and came to a sobering conclusion. According to the testers, the noodles are nothing more than a quick and cheap snack.
They examined the ingredients and packaging of the cups. Eight of the products tested scored "good". However, seven of the 21 cups are "less satisfactory", according to the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK).
What's in the instant noodles?
Konsument magazine took a close look at the ingredients and nutritional values of instant noodles:
- Salt - With some manufacturers, the instant noodle chef is likely to be enamored. The cups tested contain up to 4.6 grams of salt, which is almost the recommended daily dose.
- Fat - The ready meals tested contain varying amounts of fat - some cups contain up to 17.1 grams per pack. This also affects the calories.
- Sugar - You might not expect it, but one of the cups contains more than two sugar cubes.
- Additives - "The long lists of ingredients in cup noodles are striking", writes the AK Oberösterreich in its report. Long lists of ingredients are generally not a bad thing, but in this case additives such as flavour enhancers or stabilizers are listed. Particularly macabre: some cups with "chicken flavor" or "beef flavor" contain no meat at all. The taste only comes from the additives and the pasta is even vegetarian.
Writing on packaging difficult to read
The testers also criticized the labeling on the packaging. They find it very confusing. "A lot of text and closely spaced letters in a delicate font make it difficult to read," notes AK Oberösterreich. However, the pasta is at least inexpensive: the prices of the instant pasta examined range from 99 cents to 1.99 euros.
