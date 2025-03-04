Initiation via chats
Train fan abused twelve-year-old boys in Vienna
A young man from the trainspotting scene used an internet platform about trains to get in touch with his underage victims. There were several cases of serious sexual abuse. During the trial, the 19-year-old confessed to his actions. According to the expert witness, he will continue to pose a considerable danger in the future.
Parents are happy when their children have hobbies. But even seemingly harmless activities, such as chatting on platforms about locomotives and trains, are fraught with danger. As a criminal trial in Vienna's Landl district on Tuesday proves.
A 19-year-old Viennese man is brought before the court guards. He appears shy and insecure. But according to court expert Peter Hofmann, his actions were "very targeted" and "very manipulative": "There is sophisticated calculation behind it. With the aim of satisfying his sexual urges."
W. realized at the age of 14 that he had a paedophilic inclination towards boys. This remained the same, even as he grew older. The young man from the trainspotting scene approached his underage victims in train lovers' forums and eventually persuaded them to meet him. There he had sexual intercourse and other sexual acts with the twelve-year-old children. He also collected videos that the boys sent him. According to the public prosecutor, no violence was used, which is why the charge is not rape but aggravated sexual abuse of minors.
"I haven't thought about the situation," says the man, who lived with his mother until his imprisonment, to the judge, "but I want to get my life back on track now. And do some work. So that these thoughts don't come up again."
Severe paedosexual disorder
According to expert witness Hofmann, the prognosis for the perpetrator of the abuse is unfavorable, as the pedosexual disorder is very pronounced and serious crimes can be expected again in the future. According to the victims' representative, the victims are massively burdened. "They may suffer for the rest of their lives because of what they have done here," summarizes Ms Rat. He therefore advocates placement in a forensic therapy center. With certain therapeutic instructions, the prison sentence could be waived.
The panel of lay assessors sentences the boy to two and a half years' conditional imprisonment and a conditional committal. The Viennese must pay the boys compensation for pain and suffering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.