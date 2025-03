Salzburg recorded 30 million overnight stays

Salzburg's tourism industry once again achieved good figures in 2023/24. With almost 30 million overnight stays, the province was able to build on the success of previous years and confirm its status as a popular destination for guests from all over the world. Winter tourism in particular recorded a strong increase, while the Hohe Tauern National Park region also shone with outstanding figures. Hotels remained the preferred accommodation option with around 16.7 million overnight stays.