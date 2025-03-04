Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Boyfriend is in custody

Shocking case in Lower Austria: Woman drugged and abused

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 09:56

An unbelievable criminal case has shaken Lower Austria: a 42-year-old man is said to have drugged his long-term partner and abused her while she was defenceless. Particularly perfidious: the suspect is also said to have photographed his disgusting acts. He is now in custody.

0 Kommentare

As has only now become known, the investigation could even extend to Germany. A 60-year-old man from Germany is said to have sent tranquillizers to the Austrian - in return, he is said to have received gruesome pictures of the abuse. The authorities are investigating at full speed, but are keeping a low profile for reasons of criminal tactics.

Wife knew nothing about it
An explosive detail: the German suspect took his own life, but incriminating evidence is said to have been found on his recovered data carriers. Investigators also came across disturbing emails from the 42-year-old Austrian. The shocking truth apparently came as a complete surprise to his partner: she is said to have known nothing about the terrible deeds of her partner until she was arrested, even though they are believed to date back to 2014.

The 42-year-old is now in custody and there are currently no indications of any other victims. The man has confessed to the allegations.

Dark memories of the Pelicot case
The case brings back dark memories of the infamous Pelicot scandal. In 2024, French woman Gisèle Pelicot gained international notoriety in the criminal proceedings against her divorced husband and 50 other perpetrators. They had systematically and severely raped her at her husband's invitation after she had been drugged by him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf