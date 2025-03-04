Boyfriend is in custody
Shocking case in Lower Austria: Woman drugged and abused
An unbelievable criminal case has shaken Lower Austria: a 42-year-old man is said to have drugged his long-term partner and abused her while she was defenceless. Particularly perfidious: the suspect is also said to have photographed his disgusting acts. He is now in custody.
As has only now become known, the investigation could even extend to Germany. A 60-year-old man from Germany is said to have sent tranquillizers to the Austrian - in return, he is said to have received gruesome pictures of the abuse. The authorities are investigating at full speed, but are keeping a low profile for reasons of criminal tactics.
Wife knew nothing about it
An explosive detail: the German suspect took his own life, but incriminating evidence is said to have been found on his recovered data carriers. Investigators also came across disturbing emails from the 42-year-old Austrian. The shocking truth apparently came as a complete surprise to his partner: she is said to have known nothing about the terrible deeds of her partner until she was arrested, even though they are believed to date back to 2014.
The 42-year-old is now in custody and there are currently no indications of any other victims. The man has confessed to the allegations.
Dark memories of the Pelicot case
The case brings back dark memories of the infamous Pelicot scandal. In 2024, French woman Gisèle Pelicot gained international notoriety in the criminal proceedings against her divorced husband and 50 other perpetrators. They had systematically and severely raped her at her husband's invitation after she had been drugged by him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.