Automobile club against
Criticism of “environmental lane” on Paris highway
In Paris, there are discussions about the city highway. From now on, a lane will be reserved for car pools, cabs and buses during rush hour. The "environmental lane" is intended to reduce CO₂ pollution. Not everyone likes this regulation: the automobile club has launched a petition against it.
In the French capital Paris, the city highway is the area with the highest level of pollution, according to the city. There is also increased particulate pollution there.
But this is now a thing of the past: the leftmost lane will become a so-called environmental lane at peak times. Only cars with at least two occupants, cabs, people with a disabled pass and buses are allowed to use this lane.
Failure to comply could result in a fine
The measure is intended to reduce CO₂ pollution for the 550,000 residents living on the 35-kilometre ring road around Paris, the city announced. Anyone who fails to comply could face a fine of 135 euros from May.
Regulation applies to several highways
In addition to the city highway - the Boulevard Périphérique - a so-called environmental lane is now also in operation on the A13 and A1 highways in the Paris region. The A13 leads from Paris towards Normandy, the A1 towards Belgium and Germany.
Automobile club criticizes the environmental lane
Not everyone likes the new environmental lane. The motorists' association "40 Millions d'Automobilistes" has launched a petition against it. What is described as a measure against pollution and traffic jams is a further punishment of motorists, the association criticized.
"The creation of a lane for carpooling will only lead to even more congestion in the other lanes," warns the automobile club. The new regulation will also "certainly exacerbate the already dramatic situation on the ring road."
Speed limit already lowered to 50 km/h
In order to reduce air pollution and the number of accidents, Paris had already lowered the speed limit on the city highway from 70 to 50 km/h in October. During the Olympic Games last summer, a lane had already been temporarily reserved for participants and contributors to the Games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
