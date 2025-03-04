Note found in car
Following the fatal drive in the city center of Mannheim, investigators have revealed further details about the background. There are indications that the 40-year-old German, who drove his car into a group of people and was arrested shortly afterwards, had a mental illness. In addition, the landscape gardener had already come to the attention of the authorities in the past. A suspicious note in the car of the driver of death suggests that the crime had been planned.
The suspected perpetrator was arrested shortly after the fatal drive and is in hospital. When he was arrested, the man had shot himself in the mouth with a blank-firing pistol. The state of health of the 40-year-old from Ludwigshafen (Rhineland-Palatinate) is currently stable. However, the police have not yet been able to question him.
Police report several previous convictions
The public prosecutor's office is accusing the 40-year-old of murder, among other things. An investigation has been opened into two counts of murder and multiple attempted murders, public prosecutor Romeo Schüssler announced on Monday evening. The man had already attracted the attention of the authorities in the past, albeit with minor offenses. There were a few previous convictions dating back a long time, said Schüssler. These involved an assault for which he had served a short prison sentence over ten years ago, as well as a case of drunk driving.
The last offense was a hate speech offense from 2018, for which he had posted a comment on Facebook and had therefore been sentenced to a fine. No further information was available.
According to eyewitness reports, the man is said to have driven his car from Friedrichsring into the main shopping street, which is several hundred meters long, and hit or knocked down several passers-by at Paradeplatz. A carnival market with dozens of food stalls and fairground rides is currently taking place on the Planken and around the water tower. There are no indications of a religious or extremist background.
Act mathematically calculated?
A piece of paper with mathematical formulas, which was found behind the windshield of the perpetrator's vehicle, suggests an apparently meticulously planned drive. The A4 piece of paper was wrapped in cling film and stuck to the dashboard of the completely demolished Ford Fiesta, as reported by bild.de.
The paper contained the formula for calculating the stopping distance of a vehicle, namely reaction distance + braking distance. The reaction distance was apparently also noted down by the driver of death: Divide speed by ten and then multiply by three. A grinning face and two hearts could be seen above all these calculations. The criminal investigation department is now looking into whether this note was the basis for a targeted killing spree.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.