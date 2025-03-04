DSV eagles: “When we were trampled on …”

This has left its mark! Because after the Germans seem to be experiencing a renaissance at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim of all places, the ski jumpers are not holding back from taking a few jabs at their critics. Andreas Wellinger took silver on the normal hill on Sunday. Karl Geiger came fourth - a strong team result. "When we were trampled underfoot, I said: Don't write us off. You should never do that, because we have good quality in the team," Geiger clarified afterwards.