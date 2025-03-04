Why this will not be a “threesome”

The three-party government that has now been sworn in is not really a novelty in the history of the Second Republic. There was already such a coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and the Communists in the first two years after the end of the war. And that was not a particularly happy constellation at the time, as the Communists had the Soviet army behind them. And the relationship between the three parties now in power is unlikely to be particularly happy either.