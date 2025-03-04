"Krone" commentary
Why this will not be a “threesome”
The three-party government that has now been sworn in is not really a novelty in the history of the Second Republic. There was already such a coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and the Communists in the first two years after the end of the war. And that was not a particularly happy constellation at the time, as the Communists had the Soviet army behind them. And the relationship between the three parties now in power is unlikely to be particularly happy either.
ON THE ONE HAND, it is already clear what the strongest link between the People's Party, the Social Democrats and the NEOS is: fear of the polls, of new elections and thus of Herbert Kickl's Freedom Party.
OTHERWISE, we also know from interpersonal relationships that a "ménage-à-trois", i.e. what is popularly known as a "threesome", always causes problems: At some point, one of the trio feels at a disadvantage and then pulls out. Especially when there are such major differences in content between the partners.
How will the ultra-left finance minister satisfy the economic wing of the ÖVP? How can he get along with the pink deregulation state secretary? How is the NEOS' demand for reform to be satisfied by a social-partnership-based, system-preserving coalition? And how does the SPÖ intend to push through its taxes on the rich?
Questions upon questions that already suggest that this will not be a "quick three-way".
