Günter Burger: “I am a lone fighter!”

Do you see the dangers rather than the opportunities with the Koralmbahn, because these opportunities are being missed?

The opportunities are there, but you have to take advantage of them. If you just let them pass by and watch the others, then nothing will happen. And I say with Area South, we have created a shell. It has to be filled by politicians, the framework conditions have to be created so that companies can settle here. The train is going in both directions, but if we carry on like this, then the train will go in one direction. If I get a better job out in Styria and I'm 40 minutes away from home, then I shouldn't be surprised.

Back to the election itself. Why should voters give their vote to the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft?

As I've already said, we want diversity inside. Today, the Chamber of Commerce is, let's say, the stooge of the ÖVP, because this majority party actually sets the course. And if several people talk there and there is real representation of interests, then perhaps there will also be a rethink in politics. If you really stick your finger in the wound and say you have to do something for the future of this country.