Cari Cari: “Want to fill life with love”

"We draw our circles around the sun and want to fill this life with joy, values and integrity - but above all with love." This community is reflected in the cover artwork. The photo shows the family of the two band members, who were actually brought together for a day at the studio in Baden. And as if by magic, this day was the most beautiful and sunniest, while just before it snowed and the project threatened to fail. The end with the US booking agency also meant that Cari Cari lost a European and US tour. Within six months, in the fall of 2024, they not only finished writing and producing the album, they also pulled a new US and European tour out of thin air. There you can let yourself be carried away by the casual beauty of songs like "Nana", "Drumming Woman", "This Song Is About You" or "Goodbye, Stranger". Neither as musicians nor as lyricists are Cari Cari classically trained professionals - but the relaxed vibe that results from their self-taught approach works all the better.