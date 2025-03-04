Only gold is still missing
Age limit eliminated! World Championship comeback at the age of 57
Until now, the age limit for the Austrian national curling team was 52. For the home World Championships in Kapfenberg, however, this has been lifted - so that the Carinthian veteran "Gogo" Stranig can lead the team at the age of 57. He already has silver (2004) and bronze (2008) - the gold medal should now complete the collection.
Austria's pole sportsmen are relying on routine! Previously, the age limit for the national team was 52 - but for the home World Championships in Styria, this has been eliminated by the federation. So that Rottendorf ace "Gogo" Stranig can celebrate his comeback at a world championship after 17 years. "Of course I was delighted and trained even longer and more intensively - after all, it's my very last big chance to win the World Championship title.
On the ice for 50 years
Because it probably won't be long now until the end of his career. "I've been on the ice since I was seven years old and I'm celebrating my 50th anniversary this year. That's a long time and after a certain age, things don't work out the way they used to," admits the stick sport evergreen.
The federation also wanted to have routine in the team for the home World Championships. That's why I'm celebrating my World Championship comeback after 17 years - a great honor at the end of my stick sports career.
WM-Teilnehmer Günther STRANIG
Competes as "Moar
He won silver in Graz in 2004 and bronze in Ritten in 2008. "So the only thing missing is the gold," grins "Gogo", who as "Moar" for red-white-red will always start and then assign his teammates: "It's a responsible job. Because the pressure is greater at home, the association wanted me to do it." Also because there hasn't been a home title since 1983 (!).
Three-way battle for gold
Two tough opponents await with Germany and Italy. As usual, this trio will battle it out for the medals: "We have to place well in the preliminary round." This will be played on Wednesday and Friday - the final on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.