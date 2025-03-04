Age limit eliminated! World Championship comeback at the age of 57

Austria's pole sportsmen are relying on routine! Previously, the age limit for the national team was 52 - but for the home World Championships in Styria, this has been eliminated by the federation. So that Rottendorf ace "Gogo" Stranig can celebrate his comeback at a world championship after 17 years. "Of course I was delighted and trained even longer and more intensively - after all, it's my very last big chance to win the World Championship title.