Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only gold is still missing

Age limit eliminated! World Championship comeback at the age of 57

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 14:57

Until now, the age limit for the Austrian national curling team was 52. For the home World Championships in Kapfenberg, however, this has been lifted - so that the Carinthian veteran "Gogo" Stranig can lead the team at the age of 57. He already has silver (2004) and bronze (2008) - the gold medal should now complete the collection.

0 Kommentare

Austria's pole sportsmen are relying on routine! Previously, the age limit for the national team was 52 - but for the home World Championships in Styria, this has been eliminated by the federation. So that Rottendorf ace "Gogo" Stranig can celebrate his comeback at a world championship after 17 years. "Of course I was delighted and trained even longer and more intensively - after all, it's my very last big chance to win the World Championship title.

With the Rottendorf curling team, Günther Stranig (second from right) has been one of Austria's elite for years. (Bild: Matthaeus Leiner)
With the Rottendorf curling team, Günther Stranig (second from right) has been one of Austria's elite for years.
(Bild: Matthaeus Leiner)

On the ice for 50 years
Because it probably won't be long now until the end of his career. "I've been on the ice since I was seven years old and I'm celebrating my 50th anniversary this year. That's a long time and after a certain age, things don't work out the way they used to," admits the stick sport evergreen.

Zitat Icon

The federation also wanted to have routine in the team for the home World Championships. That's why I'm celebrating my World Championship comeback after 17 years - a great honor at the end of my stick sports career.

WM-Teilnehmer Günther STRANIG

Competes as "Moar
He won silver in Graz in 2004 and bronze in Ritten in 2008. "So the only thing missing is the gold," grins "Gogo", who as "Moar" for red-white-red will always start and then assign his teammates: "It's a responsible job. Because the pressure is greater at home, the association wanted me to do it." Also because there hasn't been a home title since 1983 (!).

Three-way battle for gold
Two tough opponents await with Germany and Italy. As usual, this trio will battle it out for the medals: "We have to place well in the preliminary round." This will be played on Wednesday and Friday - the final on Sunday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf