Tears after penalty
“Sorry to have disappointed you”
"Sorry I let you down," he wrote on Instagram. Coupled with the photos of his tears after the FA Cup drama, the message from Manchester United player Joshua Zirkzee seems almost heartbreaking.
The story: Defending champions Manchester United lost on penalties to Fulham in the last 16 of the FA Cup on Sunday evening. The score was 1-1 after 120 minutes on Sunday, United then missed twice from the spot, a tragic figure: Joshua Zirkzee. He was in tears afterwards and could hardly be consoled. The highly emotional pictures went around the world. And took social media by storm. After the game, another portion from Zirkzee himself, this time via Instagram. "Sorry I let you down," he let the fans know: "And thanks for the incredible support."
Encouragement instead of a shitstorm
And yes, the encouragement was certainly there on social media. No shitstorms - which is supposed to happen when footballers "fail" - but lots of encouragement instead. The predominant tenor in various fan forums was that he had at least set the tone during the game and was one of the few United players to deliver his performance. Immediately after the game, the coach also came onto the pitch to cheer up his dismayed protégé. But even Ruben Amorim only seemed to have succeeded to a limited extent. Zirkzee was completely exhausted.
Glasner waits
Fulham will be happy with all of this. The current ninth-placed team in the Premier League will face Crystal Palace - and coach Oliver Glasner - in the quarter-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.