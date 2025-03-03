Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tears after penalty

“Sorry to have disappointed you”

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 15:33

"Sorry I let you down," he wrote on Instagram. Coupled with the photos of his tears after the FA Cup drama, the message from Manchester United player Joshua Zirkzee seems almost heartbreaking.

0 Kommentare

The story: Defending champions Manchester United lost on penalties to Fulham in the last 16 of the FA Cup on Sunday evening. The score was 1-1 after 120 minutes on Sunday, United then missed twice from the spot, a tragic figure: Joshua Zirkzee. He was in tears afterwards and could hardly be consoled. The highly emotional pictures went around the world. And took social media by storm. After the game, another portion from Zirkzee himself, this time via Instagram. "Sorry I let you down," he let the fans know: "And thanks for the incredible support."

(Bild: Instagram.com/zirkee)
(Bild: Instagram.com/zirkee)

Encouragement instead of a shitstorm
And yes, the encouragement was certainly there on social media. No shitstorms - which is supposed to happen when footballers "fail" - but lots of encouragement instead. The predominant tenor in various fan forums was that he had at least set the tone during the game and was one of the few United players to deliver his performance. Immediately after the game, the coach also came onto the pitch to cheer up his dismayed protégé. But even Ruben Amorim only seemed to have succeeded to a limited extent. Zirkzee was completely exhausted.

(Bild: APA/AFP/Darren Staples)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Darren Staples)

Glasner waits
Fulham will be happy with all of this. The current ninth-placed team in the Premier League will face Crystal Palace - and coach Oliver Glasner - in the quarter-finals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf