Handover at the Chancellery
Schallenberg: “There is a lot at stake”
The inauguration of the new federal government also heralded a series of handovers of office. The first of these took place in the Federal Chancellery. Interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg handed over to ÖVP leader Christian Stocker.
"Welcome to your new house, to your home", Schallenberg greeted Stocker early on Monday afternoon. When he took over as Federal Chancellor around two months ago, "nobody could have imagined that the handover would be so amicable". "The civil servants will welcome you with open arms", said Schallenberg, adding that Stocker would find a "great team" in the "engine of the Republic of Austria".
Schallenberg: "It's a good feeling"
He is pleased that there is a "strong pro-European government with you at the helm", which makes it clear that "battening down the hatches" is not an option, but that international engagement is important, especially in a phase "where a lot is at stake". "It's a good feeling to be able to hand over this office to you," said the former chancellor to his successor.
He himself will now "leave the pitch, but certainly not take off the red-white-red jersey", said the outgoing interim chancellor and foreign minister. Stocker expressed his thanks for "these very warm and appreciative words and the friendly reception at the Federal Chancellery". He also thanked Schallenberg for his service to the Republic: "You did this in your own very special way and we also benefited greatly from this way," he said, wishing his predecessor all the best for the future.
Stocker wants to be "Federal Chancellor for all"
Addressing the Austrians, the Turkish head of government said that he was aware of the great responsibility that comes with the office. "I aspire to be Federal Chancellor for everyone, not just for those who elected me." There is a lot to do and he promises to fulfill this responsibility "together, with my team, with the coalition partners (...) with great joy, but also with great creative drive". "There is a lot to do."
Kogler: "Vienna's shabbiest building"
The handover at the Federal Ministry for Arts, Culture, the Civil Service and Sport (BMKÖS) between outgoing Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) and his successor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) was extremely amicable. "Dear Andi, this is actually one of the shabbiest buildings in Vienna," said Kogler. However, it was one of the "nicest jobs" and he was particularly pleased that Babler was taking over. The politician also promised to be a constructive opposition in parliament.
Further handovers of office will follow in the course of the day. Former Finance Minister Gunter Mayr will receive his successor Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ), while Interior Minister Karner (ÖVP) will introduce his new State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried (SPÖ) in the afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
