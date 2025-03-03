Young man convicted
Crashed head-on into family car while high on drugs
He had drunk two beers and taken speed - i.e. amphetamine. Then he got into his car. After overtaking, he forgot to move back into the right-hand lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming fully occupied car. A 28-year-old was sentenced for this on Monday in Linz.
The tall, slim man from Wels in a wide robe looks boyish as he waits in front of a small courtroom at the Linz Regional Court on Monday. Shortly before the hearing begins, he plucks up courage and apologizes to two of his victims who are also waiting in the corridor. They accept the apology rather hesitantly, the father of the family is still bound to the crutch.
Forgot that he was driving in the opposite lane
What had happened? On December 1 of the previous year, the 28-year-old had been driving his Opel Astra station wagon on the B3 in Luftenberg under the influence of drugs - two beers and amphetamines. After overtaking another car, he forgot to change back into the right lane and stayed in the opposite lane.
Crashed into a fully occupied car
The driver of the oncoming Audi A6 had no chance: both cars crashed head-on. The large Audi was fully occupied: father, mother, two little girls and the grandmother were on board. Some of them suffered serious injuries: The father at the wheel suffered multiple fractures to his right tibia and ankle, lost a tooth and was injured in the ear and all over the rest of his body.
Countless injuries, some of them serious
The grandmother in the front passenger seat suffered several broken ribs, an open thumb fracture and hematomas all over her body. The mother in the back broke her right arm, the girls suffered numerous bruises and bruises. The drug driver's legs were also badly injured.
Now living in a homeless shelter
He is now living in a homeless shelter, reports the 28-year-old. After the long period of sick leave due to the accident, he is now looking for work again and is not receiving any money. He admitted his guilt for the accident without hesitation. The judge offered him diversion for the drug offense he was also charged with, for which he would have to undergo official medical tests. "No, I don't want that. I've already been to the public health officer so many times, I'm not interested in that anymore," said the accident driver, accepting a conviction instead.
Not the first delusional drive
The victim's family is demanding around 70,000 euros in partial compensation, including around 18,000 for the destroyed Audi. The private party representative also emphasizes that it was not his first time driving under the influence: "The defendant has done this many times before, he has basically only driven under the influence of drugs. He has been a great danger for a long time."
Five months suspended
By the last word, the 28-year-old is close to tears. He repeatedly apologized and asked for forgiveness and a lenient sentence. In the end, he was sentenced to five months conditional imprisonment, a fine of 1440 euros and partial compensation for pain and suffering of 11,200 euros, not legally binding.
Away from the drugs
"It's also your luck that nobody died, otherwise you would have to go to prison. I hope you get your life together and get off drugs, because they are the root of all your problems," the judge warned the 28-year-old in conclusion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
