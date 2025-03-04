Vorteilswelt
Sandoz invests

12 million euros for new active ingredient from Tyrol

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 16:00

The pharmaceutical company Sandoz in Kundl is further expanding its production of antibiotics. The capacity is now around 240 million drug packages per year. A double-digit million euro sum is being invested in the expansion of production.

The pharmaceutical company Sandoz is setting another milestone in the production of antibiotics in Kundl. Around twelve million euros are being invested in the expansion of the existing production facility for the introduction of a new active ingredient. The new active ingredient is characterized by the fact that it is highly effective in the first-line treatment of bacterial infections and at the same time minimizes the risk of developing antimicrobial resistance.

"The introduction of this active ingredient will increase the annual production volume at the Kundl site by 200 tons to a total of 4,400 tons," says the Group.

Through sustainable technologies, we are improving our environmental footprint and also ensuring a reliable supply.

Werksleiterin Stephanie Jedner

240 million medicine packs per year
Furthermore, it is calculated that "Kundl, as the last major center of antibiotic production in Europe, now has a capacity of more than 240 million medicine packs per year". This is sufficient to cover the entire European demand for life-saving antibiotics. A key element in the production of the new substance is a "state-of-the-art enzymatic production process", which has been in use since 2023.

"Thanks to sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies, this process enables a reduction in energy consumption and CO₂ emissions."

"This secures economic development"
 According to Sandoz Plant Manager Stephanie Jedner, the investment "strengthens our location and our position as the leading antibiotics manufacturer in Europe". Provincial Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) adds: "We are proud to have Europe's only remaining antibiotics production facility in Tyrol. This ensures economic development."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
