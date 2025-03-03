Bärnbach: Fire brigade finds slain comrade

Victim very present, cousin very withdrawn

Max Kienzer, who lived in the neighborhood for a long time, is also struggling for words in the face of the tragedy. "Hannes was very well respected as a tradesman and in the fire department," he says, adding that only positive things can be said about the large family, some of whom live in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene. However, both walkers report that far less was known in the village about the second deceased, Anton E., than about his affable cousin. The 56-year-old lived a very secluded life with his mother, according to the mayor.