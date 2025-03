Hard preparatory work for a season full of nostalgia

They are working their way from station to station: those railroad enthusiasts from Niederösterreich Bahnen who are now toiling away at numerous points - from washed-out tracks, barrier systems and traffic signs to wooden sleepers - to ensure that everything runs like clockwork in time for the start of the Reblaus Express season. And that is no easy task: the work on the three-kilometre stretch between Retz and Drosendorf would have been completed long ago with the replacement of the rails if it weren't for the fact that the Thumeritzbach bridge, which is already getting on in years, also needs to be renovated. After all, at 114 years old, this is the oldest section of the line, which was closed in 2001.