Government: skepticism and hope from “Krone” readers
The wait is finally over and Austria's new government is in place. 155 days after the National Council elections, the heads of NEOS, ÖVP and SPÖ met with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for the swearing-in ceremony. Read here how Krone readers reacted and what they had to say.
Negotiations went on for a long time, but in the end it became the Zuckerl coalition. NEOS, ÖVP and SPÖ were finally able to reach an agreement and form the new government in Austria. ÖVP leader Christian Stocker will be Chancellor, SPÖ leader Babler will be Vice-Chancellor and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger will represent Austria abroad as Foreign Minister.
Seizing opportunities
What immediately catches the eye when reading the comments are the many readers who would like to see more serious politics but have doubts. "I would be very surprised if there were any changes to the policies of recent years," says Grazer4ever, for example. Many other users have nothing positive to say about the new government and comments such as "This will be a fiasco with these people" or simply "election fraud" can often be read. Politicians must seize this opportunity now and convince people with good policies that are willing to compromise.
Ich fordere sofortige Neuwahlen, den keiner von denen entspricht dem Wählerwillen, im Gegenteil die ÖVP wurde mit 20% minus völlig abgewählt!
Das ist ein Astreiner Wählerbetrug! Das Milliardengrab haben’s verheimlicht die ÖVPler, das war Wählertäuschung!
So interpretiere ich dieses Bild!
Expectations of the government
Many readers are concerned about the future of the country. Be it the pension system, which is causing many people problems, or the ailing state finances. Solutions are expected from the new government. The topic of the EU is also close to users' hearts and many are pleased that Beate Meinl-Reisinger, "an absolute pro-European, has been nominated as Foreign Minister". People want a policy with a clear line, even in difficult areas.
1.Neue ministerien
2. Staatssekretäre
3. Verwaltungs Büros besetzten mit bekannten, Verwandten...
4. Neue Limousinen
5. Alles aufstocken und modernisieren
6. Berater, Sicherheit Personal.... und so weiter
ES GIBT ES GENUG STEUERZAHLER!!!
3 Musketiere herzliches Glückwunsch.
Es werden schwierige Aufgaben auf alle zukommen,
Ich hoffe sie machen das Beste für Österreich.
Vor allem glaube ich an Meinl Reisingrr und Sepp Schelhorn.
Originally, the date for the inauguration of the government was set for Tuesday, March 4. This was postponed after all, but some readers still couldn't resist a little side-swipe and so the politicians are lucky not to have become the "laughing stock of the decade", as Basic1967 puts it.
What do you think of our new government? Are you satisfied with the allocation of posts? Which areas and topics should be prioritized and dealt with, and which are less important to you? We look forward to your ideas and opinions on this topic and wish you interesting discussions in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
