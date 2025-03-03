Vorteilswelt
Forum response

Government: skepticism and hope from “Krone” readers

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 13:17

The wait is finally over and Austria's new government is in place. 155 days after the National Council elections, the heads of NEOS, ÖVP and SPÖ met with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for the swearing-in ceremony. Read here how Krone readers reacted and what they had to say.

0 Kommentare

Negotiations went on for a long time, but in the end it became the Zuckerl coalition. NEOS, ÖVP and SPÖ were finally able to reach an agreement and form the new government in Austria. ÖVP leader Christian Stocker will be Chancellor, SPÖ leader Babler will be Vice-Chancellor and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger will represent Austria abroad as Foreign Minister.

Seizing opportunities
What immediately catches the eye when reading the comments are the many readers who would like to see more serious politics but have doubts. "I would be very surprised if there were any changes to the policies of recent years," says Grazer4ever, for example. Many other users have nothing positive to say about the new government and comments such as "This will be a fiasco with these people" or simply "election fraud" can often be read. Politicians must seize this opportunity now and convince people with good policies that are willing to compromise.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Grazer4ever
Es würde mich schon sehr überraschen, wenn sich an der Politik der letzten Jahre was ändert. Sie haben jetzt ihre Chance, wir werden sehen, was sie draus machen.
Upvotes:18
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
Landbursche
Das wird ein Fiasko mit diesen Leuten werden! 🤦🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼
Ich fordere sofortige Neuwahlen, den keiner von denen entspricht dem Wählerwillen, im Gegenteil die ÖVP wurde mit 20% minus völlig abgewählt!
Das ist ein Astreiner Wählerbetrug! Das Milliardengrab haben’s verheimlicht die ÖVPler, das war Wählertäuschung!
Upvotes:44
Downvotes:11
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2143275
Wir lachen und ihr geht arbeiten um das alles zu bezahlen!
So interpretiere ich dieses Bild!
Upvotes:49
Downvotes:7
Benutzer Avatar
alfredkar95
Bravo , endlich! Lasst sie arbeiten, aber für das österreichische Volk! Weil sonst sind die auch bald weg vom Fenster!
Upvotes:11
Downvotes:21

Expectations of the government
Many readers are concerned about the future of the country. Be it the pension system, which is causing many people problems, or the ailing state finances. Solutions are expected from the new government. The topic of the EU is also close to users' hearts and many are pleased that Beate Meinl-Reisinger, "an absolute pro-European, has been nominated as Foreign Minister". People want a policy with a clear line, even in difficult areas.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Lolipop59184
Erwartungen? Aufgaben gibt es mehr als genug.
1.Neue ministerien
2. Staatssekretäre
3. Verwaltungs Büros besetzten mit bekannten, Verwandten...
4. Neue Limousinen
5. Alles aufstocken und modernisieren
6. Berater, Sicherheit Personal.... und so weiter

ES GIBT ES GENUG STEUERZAHLER!!!
3 Musketiere herzliches Glückwunsch.
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:11
Benutzer Avatar
Signora
Ich wünsche allen viel Glück.
Es werden schwierige Aufgaben auf alle zukommen,
Ich hoffe sie machen das Beste für Österreich.
Upvotes:10
Downvotes:23
Benutzer Avatar
linksrechts
Ich erwarte bzw hoffe das diese Regierung für Österreich und seine Bürger arbeitet.
Vor allem glaube ich an Meinl Reisingrr und Sepp Schelhorn.
Upvotes:2
Downvotes:17
Benutzer Avatar
Gunny
Am meisten freue ich mich über unsere neue Außenministerin. Sehr gut in solchen Zeiten eine absolute Pro Europäerin als Außenministerin zu nominieren, die Europa in Sachen Sicherheit, sicher keine Steine in den Weg legen wird. 🇦🇹🇪🇺
Upvotes:9
Downvotes:36
Benutzer Avatar
WerWeissWas
Ich hoffe ja nur das Pensionssystem bleibt wie es ist ... ich hackle fleißig und in der Pension will ich das erleben, wofür ich jetzt keine Zeit finde.
Upvotes:20
Downvotes:4

Originally, the date for the inauguration of the government was set for Tuesday, March 4. This was postponed after all, but some readers still couldn't resist a little side-swipe and so the politicians are lucky not to have become the "laughing stock of the decade", as Basic1967 puts it.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Basic1967
Diese Regierung hat großes Glück daß sie heute angelobt wird und nicht wie ursprünglich morgen am Faschingsdienstag. Das wäre ja dann die Lachnummer des Jahrzehntes geworden.
Upvotes:23
Downvotes:3

What do you think of our new government? Are you satisfied with the allocation of posts? Which areas and topics should be prioritized and dealt with, and which are less important to you? We look forward to your ideas and opinions on this topic and wish you interesting discussions in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

