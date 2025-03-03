City center cordoned off
Car drives into a crowd of people in Mannheim
A large police operation is currently taking place in the city center of Mannheim. The authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as far as possible.
As the police announced on Monday via the online service X (formerly Twitter), the city center should be avoided "over a wide area". A police spokesperson was initially unable to provide any further information about the background to the operation. It is unclear whether it was an accident or an attack.
Probably several people injured
According to a report by "MANNHEIM24", initial findings indicate that it was a black SUV that drove at high speed from Paradeplatz in the direction of the water tower into a crowd of people. Several people are said to have been seriously injured. Numerous emergency services are on the scene.
A reporter from the news agency dpa reported debris at the scene. At least one person could also be seen under a tarpaulin. It is not yet clear whether this person is deceased or seriously injured.
Disaster alert declared at clinic
The Rheinpfalz newspaper reported that the car - apparently a black SUV - had raced from the water tower to Paradeplatz. The intensive care unit of the university hospital has declared a disaster alarm. According to "BILD" information, the driver of the car is said to have been arrested.
Outside the city, all roads and bridges are being checked by police with submachine guns and a helicopter is circling over Mannheim.
The police have not yet made any official statements about the background to the incident.
Several attacks in recent weeks
In recent weeks, there have been several attacks in which vehicles were driven into crowds of people. In December, six people were killed in Magdeburg when a now 50-year-old doctor drove through the Christmas market. In mid-February, a man drove his vehicle into a group of demonstrators in Munich. A young woman and a child were killed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
