Hamas: "Heroric"
Terror attack at bus station in Israel: one dead
One person has been killed and several injured in an attack in the Israeli port city of Haifa. An attacker had attacked people with a knife at a central bus station - the police called it a "terrorist attack".
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim was said to be around 70 years old. In addition, a teenager and three other people were injured. The news portal "Ynet" reported that the attacker is said to be an Israeli Arab.
"Another terrible, cowardly terrorist attack, this time in Haifa." His thoughts are with the victims. "People on both sides must stand up to such inexcusable crimes," commented the German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, on Platform X.
Hamas speaks of "natural reaction"
The terrorist organization Hamas, on the other hand, rejoiced at the attack and called the act "heroic". It called on Palestinians to commit further atrocities against Israel. The current incident in Haifa was a "natural reaction to the crimes of the occupying power against our people in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem".
