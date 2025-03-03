Dense columns of smoke
Detached house in Wels went up in flames
Dense columns of smoke and flames from the windows: A detached house in Wels (Upper Austria) was almost fully engulfed in flames early on Monday morning. The owner of the house was on the first floor when the fire broke out on the second floor.
When the fire department arrived early on Monday morning, flames were already blazing from several windows on the second floor - a detached house in the Schafwiesen district of Wels was almost fully engulfed in flames.
Drivers helped
The owner was probably on the first floor of her house when the fire broke out above her on the second floor. Smoke and flames could be seen for miles, so passing motorists also stopped to help. They leaned a ladder against the balcony so that any occupants of the house could escape outside. However, apart from the owner - who had already left the building - no one was believed to have been in the house.
Fire investigators are on the case
The two alerted fire departments immediately launched an extinguishing attack - both via the balcony, from the outside, and through the inside of the building. According to the firefighters, the flames had already spread to the first floor at this point.
Despite this, the Floriani managed to contain the fire in around half an hour. Fortunately, no one was injured. It is still unclear what started the fire. The fire investigators are now investigating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.