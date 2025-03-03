Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Décolletés &amp; glitter

The most beautiful and weirdest looks from the Oscar Gala

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 03:42

Glitter, glamor - and lots of eye-catchers: the stars have once again gone all out for the 97th Oscar Gala. We show the most beautiful gowns, the most glamorous looks, but also the flops from the red carpet. 

0 Kommentare

Glittering gowns were particularly popular this year. Selena Gomez, for example, cut a fantastic figure in a champagne-colored dream dress by Ralph Lauren.  

But Demi Moore also sparkled on the red carpet. The actress opted for a silver gown by Armani Privé, which not only created a great hourglass figure, but also sparkled like crazy in the flashlight storm.

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren (Bild: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren
(Bild: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Demi Moore in Armani Privé (Bild: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Demi Moore in Armani Privé
(Bild: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Berry as a cool "disco ball"
Halle Berry definitely turned heads on the red carpet of the 97th Oscar Gala in an exciting disco ball look by Christian Siriano. The Oscar winner combined the eye-catching dress with discreet diamond earrings and a sleek hairstyle.

Halle Berry in Christian Siriano (Bild: SAVION WASHINGTON)
Halle Berry in Christian Siriano
(Bild: SAVION WASHINGTON)

Emma Stone in a Louis Vuitton gown, Rachel Zegler in an enchanting tulle look by Dior and Felicity Jones, who opted for a silver-grey gown by Armani Privé, also opted for delicate tones and lots of shimmering accents.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton (Bild: ANGELA WEISS)
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
(Bild: ANGELA WEISS)
Rachel Zegler in Dior (Bild: ANGELA WEISS)
Rachel Zegler in Dior
(Bild: ANGELA WEISS)
Felicity Jones in Armani Privé (Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)
Felicity Jones in Armani Privé
(Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)

Even a back can delight
Ana de Armas and Margaret Qualley also made a radiant appearance. Both actresses proved that black dresses are far from boring.

While de Armas opted for a figure-hugging Louis Vuitton gown with glittering lace, Andie MacDowell's daughter chose a Chanel dress with a low-cut back, which she accentuated with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Ana de Armas was from the front ... (Bild: SAVION WASHINGTON)
Ana de Armas was from the front ...
(Bild: SAVION WASHINGTON)
... and from behind a real eye-catcher. (Bild: Jordan Strauss)
... and from behind a real eye-catcher.
(Bild: Jordan Strauss)
Margaret Qualley in Chanel (Bild: ANGELA WEISS)
Margaret Qualley in Chanel
(Bild: ANGELA WEISS)

Lily-Rose Depp, on the other hand, provided some pretty deep insights. She came in a semi-transparent lace gown with ruffled trims by Chanel. 

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel Haute Couture (Bild: Jordan Strauss)
Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel Haute Couture
(Bild: Jordan Strauss)

Wow looks in white
Another non-color was also on trend at this year's Oscars. Lupita Nyong'o looked simply wonderful in her white Chanel gown. The dress was a real eye-catcher, not only thanks to the numerous pearl details, but also because of its glittery corsage

Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel Haute Couture (Bild: ANGELA WEISS)
Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel Haute Couture
(Bild: ANGELA WEISS)
The dress had numerous details that made it a fashion highlight of the Oscar Gala. (Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)
The dress had numerous details that made it a fashion highlight of the Oscar Gala.
(Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)

Elle Fanning in Givenchy, Penélope Cruz in Chanel and Bruna Marquezine in Atelier Versace also opted for dream gowns in white. 

Elle Fanning in Givenchy Haute Couture (Bild: DAVID SWANSON)
Elle Fanning in Givenchy Haute Couture
(Bild: DAVID SWANSON)
Penélope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture (Bild: Jae C. Hong)
Penélope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture
(Bild: Jae C. Hong)
Bruna Marquezine in Atelier Versace (Bild: MONICA SCHIPPER)
Bruna Marquezine in Atelier Versace
(Bild: MONICA SCHIPPER)

Pink, red and royal blue
The trend color powder pink was perfectly showcased in the gowns of Monica Barbaro and Mikey Madison. Both Hollywood beauties wore wonderful Dior creations.

Monica Barbaro in Dior (Bild: Jordan Strauss)
Monica Barbaro in Dior
(Bild: Jordan Strauss)
Mikey Madison in Dior (Bild: MONICA SCHIPPER)
Mikey Madison in Dior
(Bild: MONICA SCHIPPER)

But there were also color highlights on this Oscar evening: Gal Gadot and singer Raye looked gorgeous in their fiery red gowns. The latter also probably had the most exciting cleavage of the evening.

Gal Gadot in (Bild: Jae C. Hong)
Gal Gadot in
(Bild: Jae C. Hong)
Raye in Vivienne Westwood (Bild: AFP/Robyn Beck)
Raye in Vivienne Westwood
(Bild: AFP/Robyn Beck)

Michelle Yeoh came in a Balenciaga gown in cobalt blue with an XXL train, Scarlett Johansson opted for a vintage velvet dress in midnight blue by Thierry Mugler.

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Couture (Bild: John Locher)
Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Couture
(Bild: John Locher)
Scarlett Johansson in a vintage dress by Thierry Mugler (Bild: MIKE COPPOLA)
Scarlett Johansson in a vintage dress by Thierry Mugler
(Bild: MIKE COPPOLA)

"Running lampshade"
Ariana Grande's dress also provided plenty to talk about. There were even whispers on the red carpet that she was a "walking lampshade". In fact, 190,000 crystals were incorporated into the extraordinary dress by Schiaparelli. What do you think? Top or flop?

Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli Haute Couture (Bild: DAVID SWANSON)
Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli Haute Couture
(Bild: DAVID SWANSON)

Oscar winner Zoe Saldana also opted for an unusual creation. The Saint Laurent dress in the on-trend color burgundy was particularly eye-catching thanks to its double-banded cut.  

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent (Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)
Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent
(Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)

Miley shocked with her look
Miley Cyrus may have arrived in a gorgeous glitter gown by Alexander McQueen, but her look caused a stir on the red carpet. Because somehow the singer looked completely different. What was the reason? Probably (just) her bleached eyebrows.

Yasmin Finney's look was also quite striking: the actress definitely caught everyone's eye with her peacock feather dress by Harris Reed.

Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen (Bild: MIKE COPPOLA)
Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen
(Bild: MIKE COPPOLA)
Yasmin Finney in Harris Reed (Bild: DAVID SWANSON)
Yasmin Finney in Harris Reed
(Bild: DAVID SWANSON)

Dracula look and spaceship dress
The looks of Cynthia Erivo and Whoopi Goldberg were also pretty weird. While the "Wicked" actress almost reminded us of Dracula in her Louis Vuitton gown, Goldberg's dress by Christian Siriano made us think of a shiny spaceship. Flop!

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton (Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
(Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)
Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano (Bild: DAVID SWANSON)
Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano
(Bild: DAVID SWANSON)

On Sunday evening, the Oscars were awarded for the 97th time in Los Angeles. This year's winners included Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf