Décolletés & glitter
The most beautiful and weirdest looks from the Oscar Gala
Glitter, glamor - and lots of eye-catchers: the stars have once again gone all out for the 97th Oscar Gala. We show the most beautiful gowns, the most glamorous looks, but also the flops from the red carpet.
Glittering gowns were particularly popular this year. Selena Gomez, for example, cut a fantastic figure in a champagne-colored dream dress by Ralph Lauren.
But Demi Moore also sparkled on the red carpet. The actress opted for a silver gown by Armani Privé, which not only created a great hourglass figure, but also sparkled like crazy in the flashlight storm.
Berry as a cool "disco ball"
Halle Berry definitely turned heads on the red carpet of the 97th Oscar Gala in an exciting disco ball look by Christian Siriano. The Oscar winner combined the eye-catching dress with discreet diamond earrings and a sleek hairstyle.
Emma Stone in a Louis Vuitton gown, Rachel Zegler in an enchanting tulle look by Dior and Felicity Jones, who opted for a silver-grey gown by Armani Privé, also opted for delicate tones and lots of shimmering accents.
Even a back can delight
Ana de Armas and Margaret Qualley also made a radiant appearance. Both actresses proved that black dresses are far from boring.
While de Armas opted for a figure-hugging Louis Vuitton gown with glittering lace, Andie MacDowell's daughter chose a Chanel dress with a low-cut back, which she accentuated with a sparkling diamond necklace.
Lily-Rose Depp, on the other hand, provided some pretty deep insights. She came in a semi-transparent lace gown with ruffled trims by Chanel.
Wow looks in white
Another non-color was also on trend at this year's Oscars. Lupita Nyong'o looked simply wonderful in her white Chanel gown. The dress was a real eye-catcher, not only thanks to the numerous pearl details, but also because of its glittery corsage
Elle Fanning in Givenchy, Penélope Cruz in Chanel and Bruna Marquezine in Atelier Versace also opted for dream gowns in white.
Pink, red and royal blue
The trend color powder pink was perfectly showcased in the gowns of Monica Barbaro and Mikey Madison. Both Hollywood beauties wore wonderful Dior creations.
But there were also color highlights on this Oscar evening: Gal Gadot and singer Raye looked gorgeous in their fiery red gowns. The latter also probably had the most exciting cleavage of the evening.
Michelle Yeoh came in a Balenciaga gown in cobalt blue with an XXL train, Scarlett Johansson opted for a vintage velvet dress in midnight blue by Thierry Mugler.
"Running lampshade"
Ariana Grande's dress also provided plenty to talk about. There were even whispers on the red carpet that she was a "walking lampshade". In fact, 190,000 crystals were incorporated into the extraordinary dress by Schiaparelli. What do you think? Top or flop?
Oscar winner Zoe Saldana also opted for an unusual creation. The Saint Laurent dress in the on-trend color burgundy was particularly eye-catching thanks to its double-banded cut.
Miley shocked with her look
Miley Cyrus may have arrived in a gorgeous glitter gown by Alexander McQueen, but her look caused a stir on the red carpet. Because somehow the singer looked completely different. What was the reason? Probably (just) her bleached eyebrows.
Yasmin Finney's look was also quite striking: the actress definitely caught everyone's eye with her peacock feather dress by Harris Reed.
Dracula look and spaceship dress
The looks of Cynthia Erivo and Whoopi Goldberg were also pretty weird. While the "Wicked" actress almost reminded us of Dracula in her Louis Vuitton gown, Goldberg's dress by Christian Siriano made us think of a shiny spaceship. Flop!
On Sunday evening, the Oscars were awarded for the 97th time in Los Angeles. This year's winners included Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin.
