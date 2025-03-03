Kia goes all out with electric vans

Choice of three batteries

The front-wheel drive will offer up to 120 kW/163 hp and 250 Newton meters. Three battery sizes are planned. Customers can choose between 52 and 71 kWh for all versions. There will also be a small battery with 43 kWh for city use, especially for the Cargo. With the large battery, a range of up to 400 kilometers should be possible. The charging time of the nose charger is specified as 30 minutes from 10 to 80 percent.