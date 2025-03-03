Electric van
Kia goes all out with electric vans
Kia is entering the commercial vehicle business this year. The first harbingers of the new electric van world have now been unveiled.
With the PV5 Passenger, PV5 Crew and PV5 Cargo versions, the Korean car manufacturer has officially presented the first three body variants of its new PBV van family. Like the other members of the future commercial vehicle family, they are based on the E-GMP.S platform with 400-volt architecture. This means that the battery is located in the vehicle floor and the drive in the front section. The superstructures above can be designed flexibly.
Typical of the PV5 series are the low shoulder line, the low loading sill and the plastic planking in the lower section, which suggests robustness. Passenger, Crew and Cargo were each presented in a 4.70 meter long version with a three meter wheelbase. In the future, there will also be a short version with 4.53 meters as a Chassis Cab, which is characterized by a small passenger cabin with two seats and a rear suitable for various superstructures.
Choice of three batteries
The front-wheel drive will offer up to 120 kW/163 hp and 250 Newton meters. Three battery sizes are planned. Customers can choose between 52 and 71 kWh for all versions. There will also be a small battery with 43 kWh for city use, especially for the Cargo. With the large battery, a range of up to 400 kilometers should be possible. The charging time of the nose charger is specified as 30 minutes from 10 to 80 percent.
Several seat configurations
There will be different seating configurations for the PV5 Passenger. The 2-3-0 seating configuration offers two individual seats, a row of three seats and a large luggage compartment. Alternatively, the van can be ordered with 2-2-3 seating, which then offers seven seats and a smaller trunk. 1-2-3 seating is also possible. This offers the option of transporting long objects, which can be placed where there is normally a passenger seat.
The Cargo will be available in the L1H1, L2H1 and L2H2 variants. The largest version will offer 5100 liters of storage space. With a high body, the PV5 will also be available as a walk-through version, in which the driver can enter the cargo area directly from the seat.
Digital and electric everything on offer
The cockpit of the PV5 is clearly laid out and digital. The display behind the steering wheel is 7.5 inches in size, while the touchscreen in the center of the dashboard is 12.9 inches. Smartphone connectivity, over-the-air updates and a smartphone-based digital key function are part of the digital equipment. Thanks to the Vehicle-2-Load function, devices such as a table saw brought along can be operated with the battery power transformed to 220 volts.
Kia has not yet provided any information on the prices of the PV5 series, which will be available from the second half of 2025. They are likely to start at around 30,000 euros excluding VAT.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
