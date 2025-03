Fazokas extends her contract with top Swiss team

Head coach Daniela Diaz describes Annika Fazokas as a "strong pillar in the defense". The ice hockey export therefore rightly extended her contract with top Swiss club EV Zug by two years until 2027. In addition to the Zell native, Nadine Hofstetter and forward Noemi Ryhner also extended their contracts. The attacking defender has not only been a regular at EVZ for two years, but is also one of the top performers in the Austrian national team. In the current season, the right-shooter has scored seven goals and provided 17 assists in 22 regular-season games in the PostFinance Women's League. This makes her the second most productive defender in the league.