Deadline for 2nd division
In the end, only Oberwart remains – and one exception
Which Eastern League team will apply for the 2nd division? The deadline for a license application is 11.59 pm on Monday. As the "Krone" found out, the answer is quite simple. There can only be one. And one exception.
Because only Oberwart has applied for a license to play in the professional league! Traiskirchen, Sportklub and Marchfeld were also present at the workshop a few months ago. But none of them will submit a license application by 23.59 today. "We're not ready yet," reveals Marchfeld's sports director Ernst Baumeister. "There are still a few infrastructural things to do to meet the requirements." In other words: stands and lighting.
An aspect that also applies to all other clubs that were under discussion. Except for Oberwart. Senate 3 visited the red and gold club on February 26 to get an idea of the adaptations in and around the Informstadion. All the necessary administrative documents (legal, tax, etc.) were also submitted on time. So in the end, only Oberwart remains - if they make it into the top two teams in sporting terms.
Only the Young Violets could squeak in. The "Young Violets" did not have to submit a license application, as they already have Austria in the Bundesliga.
