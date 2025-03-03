The situation in Vienna
Women: There is progress, but room for improvement
Part-time work, lower wages and caring responsibilities. But also more female academics and careers. This is the real state of women.
Women face challenges in society. They still take care of children and the household to a greater extent. In some sectors, they still earn less money for the same work and spend more time in poor health.
Women are more often affected by violence in partnerships, more often single parents and more often affected by poverty in old age than men. These are facts, even in 2025.
More women are taking on top jobs in companies
However, a lot has changed, especially in Vienna. For example, the proportion of women working part-time in Vienna is 41 percent, compared to 47 percent in the rest of the country. The proportion of female academics in the city has been rising steadily for years, as has the proportion of women in management positions. For example, the proportion of women on the supervisory boards of 77 top companies based in Vienna is 31.4 percent. The proportion of women in management is 20.4 percent. Only in ten of these companies are there no women in top positions.
But what do women actually want themselves? The City of 2022 asked this question as part of Vienna's largest women's survey, in which around 15,500 Viennese women took part. In addition to closing the income gap, supporting girls in their self-determined choice of education is a top priority.
The city offers numerous services in this area - from Daughters' Day to the new "Girls celebrate technology" project. And they want support in emergencies. The 24-hour women's emergency hotline ( 01/717 19) has been running for 25 years, and the fifth women's shelter was opened in 2022, meaning there are now 228 places.
Vienna is a city of opportunities and possibilities for women. To be able to take advantage of these, they also need active support.
Frauenstadträtin Kathrin Gaál (SPÖ)
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario
Vienna Women's Week
From March 3 to 8, the city is hosting the second Vienna Women's Week. Around 200 free events await those interested. The highlight is the "Open City Hall" including clubbing on March 8.
