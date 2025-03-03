Women: There is progress, but room for improvement

More women are taking on top jobs in companies

However, a lot has changed, especially in Vienna. For example, the proportion of women working part-time in Vienna is 41 percent, compared to 47 percent in the rest of the country. The proportion of female academics in the city has been rising steadily for years, as has the proportion of women in management positions. For example, the proportion of women on the supervisory boards of 77 top companies based in Vienna is 31.4 percent. The proportion of women in management is 20.4 percent. Only in ten of these companies are there no women in top positions.