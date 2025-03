Angie Salzgeber back on the podium

That's why she decided to take a break. "I didn't race from December 7 to January 9," reveals the Montafon native, who slowly worked her way back up and was finally able to show what she's made of in Rauris. "Thanks to these points, I will also have a better starting number again at the next EC giant slalom in Norway," says Salzgeber, who was also able to celebrate with Marie Therese Haller from Kleinwalsertal on Sunday. After dropping out of the first race, she finished fourth in the second RTL.