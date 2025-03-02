"Faifalan Bum Bum"
Colorful carnival hustle and bustle at the Rosental parade
This year's Rosental carnival parade rolled through the streets of Ferlach again on Sunday in bright sunshine. Many participants ensured an exuberant carnival atmosphere.
On carnival Sunday, Ferlach was transformed into a place full of colorful costumes and a squeaky-fiddle atmosphere, as the annual carnival parade provided excitement for visitors.
With 14 groups and many carnival revellers celebrating along the streets, the parade was once again a real highlight of the region. The parade set off punctually at 1 pm, driven by a multitude of creative and sometimes curious costumes. Organized by the "Ferlacher Faifalan"
Many participants in the carnival parade
The parade was led by the hosts - the "Ferlacher Faifalan", including doughnut distribution, closely followed by the 80 or so "Kinderfreunde". Mayor Ingo Appé led his "chicken coop" through the streets and the Dollich carnival group delighted everyone with the "Karawanken Barbie". Bringing up the rear of the parade were the "bee colony from Karawanken Fit".) With 321 participants, the Rosental carnival parade was once again a great meeting place for all carnival fans. Prizes were also awarded for the best costumes. First place went to the "Flugsportclub Ferlach".
The audience along the parade was able to enjoy unique performances and masterpieces of creativity before the carnival is burned off on Tuesday and Lent begins.
