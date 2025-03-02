Colorful carnival hustle and bustle at the Rosental parade

Many participants in the carnival parade

The parade was led by the hosts - the "Ferlacher Faifalan", including doughnut distribution, closely followed by the 80 or so "Kinderfreunde". Mayor Ingo Appé led his "chicken coop" through the streets and the Dollich carnival group delighted everyone with the "Karawanken Barbie". Bringing up the rear of the parade were the "bee colony from Karawanken Fit".) With 321 participants, the Rosental carnival parade was once again a great meeting place for all carnival fans. Prizes were also awarded for the best costumes. First place went to the "Flugsportclub Ferlach".